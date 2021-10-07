Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.