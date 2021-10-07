Boston Partners Purchases 328,507 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

