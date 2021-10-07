Boston Partners Has $49.81 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.51% of Walker & Dunlop worth $49,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE WD opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $119.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

