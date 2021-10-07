Boston Partners Has $31.20 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Umpqua worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

