Boston Partners Buys 15,274 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.