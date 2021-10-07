Boston Partners Acquires 8,593 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $56,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

