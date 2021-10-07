Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 5,989,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

