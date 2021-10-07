Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.83.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.79. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.