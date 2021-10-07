Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in September

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,041.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

