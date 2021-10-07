BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

