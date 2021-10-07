BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,601 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.