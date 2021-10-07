BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,101 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $170,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.