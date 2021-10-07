BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,160 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

