BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $583.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

