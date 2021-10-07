BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

