BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,378 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Koppers were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Koppers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KOP opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.