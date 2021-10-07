Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

