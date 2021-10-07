Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,080,000.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

