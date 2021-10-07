Blair William & Co. IL Takes $1.24 Million Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

