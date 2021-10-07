Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

