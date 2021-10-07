Blair William & Co. IL Has $939,000 Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

