Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

