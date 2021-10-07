Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

