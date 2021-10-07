Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.34% of Biodesix worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Biodesix stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 232,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

