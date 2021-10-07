Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $546.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $631.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.