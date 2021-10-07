Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 953,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,146. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.