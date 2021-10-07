BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

MPA stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

