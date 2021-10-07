BlackRock Inc. Sells 926,312 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $290,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.