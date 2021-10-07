BlackRock Inc. Sells 272,566 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,534,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 272,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $282,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

