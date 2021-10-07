BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.32% of Avanos Medical worth $268,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVNS opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.