BlackRock Inc. Purchases 490,282 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $271,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

