BlackRock Inc. Purchases 490,282 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $271,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
EPAY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
