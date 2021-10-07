BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.23% of PTC Therapeutics worth $275,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.20 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.