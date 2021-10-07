BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.90% of FuelCell Energy worth $284,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 114.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 558,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 297,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

