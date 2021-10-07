BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

