Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $74.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

