Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.56 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

