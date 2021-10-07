BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
