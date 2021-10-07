BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

