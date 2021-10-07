BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $268.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $293.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

