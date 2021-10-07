Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.25.
Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
