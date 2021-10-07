Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.