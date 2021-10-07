Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 12,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.
About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
