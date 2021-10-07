Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 12,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

