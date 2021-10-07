Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $277.13

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $277.13, but opened at $263.35. Bill.com shares last traded at $265.53, with a volume of 1,398 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -233.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $66,760,538. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bill.com by 341.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Bill.com by 113.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.