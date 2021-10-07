BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,496 shares of company stock worth $26,815,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $51.74. 9,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.