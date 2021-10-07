Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$15.49. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

