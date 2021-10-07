BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,883 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £95.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,153.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

