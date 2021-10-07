B&G Foods, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 105,894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.