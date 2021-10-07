Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $7.47 million and $194,765.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00063701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,126.20 or 1.00197168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.10 or 0.06584829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.