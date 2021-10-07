BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,823,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BEST by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BEST by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BEST by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

