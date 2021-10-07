Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.