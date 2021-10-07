Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $597,000 Holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.42% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth $9,836,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth about $3,647,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 9,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

