Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Thursday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 176.82 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 455.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.31 million and a P/E ratio of 88.02.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.